Who are you? We are internet enthousiasts from Amsterdam. Bringing a fresh perspective into the business of email game. Providing you with an honest alternative to the current standard of data surveillance. Your thoughts on digital privacy? Privacy matters. The surveillance society snuck up on us. Companies watch every digital step you take. In the long run this won’t work out for us as web citizens. We want to put you in control of your data.

How can I switch to Soverin? Switching is easy. It’ll take you about 10 minutes. Just six simple steps and you’re up and running. And we’re always here to help. Sign up for Soverin, inform your contacts and import your mailbox. Done. What problem do you solve? ‘Free’ email providers sell your secrets to advertisers. But they don’t really share how they make money. They’d rather share what they find in your inbox. Your private messages are scanned for relevant keywords and the data is sold to advertisers.